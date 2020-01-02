PUBG Mobile: How to download PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Beta update

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 02, 2020

PUBG Mobile's Season 10 has come to an end, and the players are now eagerly waiting for the next update version 0.16.5. The update will feature a whole new Season 11 and Royale pass. Along with this, a new TDM map will also make an entry into the game. The officials have also confirmed a lot of new things as the beta testing of PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 has begun.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Season 11 release date and major Season 11 Royale Pass reward Leaks

PUBG Mobile Season 10 will end on 9th of January, and it is expected that PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update will arrive on Jan 10. For the 0.16.5 beta testing phase, anyone can install this update and experience the new content of PUBG Mobile's forthcoming update. Here are the steps to install the PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Beta version.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Update 0.16.5 Beta Version:

Before proceeding to the installation process, users will need the update file which can be downloaded from the link listed below:

Download Link for Android: https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17wNU8sVWSVhsQo_shBDotFy2eSgHSecl

Download Link for iOS: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download.html

Download the PUBG Mobile data file from the above link. Navigate to download folder. Click on downloaded file Android_trunk_stable_No425_0.16.2.11570_Shipping_Google_CE.shell.signed.apk Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources The installation process will take up to 5-10 minutes, depending on your phone performance. After completion of the installation, Open the PUBG Mobile beta app and Sign In using the Guest account. Boom, You have now become an early beta tester of 0.16.5 version.

Note: There's no need to uninstall the standard version of PUBG Mobile.

After 9th of Jan, the Royale Pass section will be locked for few days, and the PUBG Mobile servers will be taken down for the maintenance purposes. As soon as the maintenance break is over, players can download the new update via Google Play Store.

