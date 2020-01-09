PUBG Mobile: How to download PUBG Mobile update version 0.16.5

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Update

PUBG Mobile update version 0.16.5 has been finally released on the official PUBG Mobile application, and the size of this new update is approximately 137MB. Although this is not a big update, some new content has been introduced in the game which includes a new Domination mode, Town map and a bunch of other things.

The most awaited Season 11 Royale Pass will arrive in PUBG Mobile on 10 January 2020, and regarding this, a lot of leaks have been already reported. After the end of Season 10, the rank of all the PUBG Mobile players will be reset, and the users need to grind again to achieve a higher rank.

As for the PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 and Season 11 update, here's an essential guide on how to download this new version.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile update version 0.16.5:

Android & iOS devices:

Open the PUBG Mobile application.

A popup will appear as soon as game boots up.

Hit the update button and wait for the installation process to complete.

Reopen the game, once the installation process gets completed.

PUBG Mobile update

Gameloop Emulator (Windows):

Run Gameloop Emulator

Navigate to my games tab and launch PUBG Mobile

Click on the update button.

Relaunch the PUBG Mobile application and enjoy!

The Royale Pass section will unlock on the 10th of January and players can purchase the elite version of Season 11 Royale Pass from the RP section.

