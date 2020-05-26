Free Premium Crate Coupons In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a great in-game crate coupon system. Players who are looking for some cool new outfits or skins can easily get them by using these coupons.

There are mainly three types of coupons in PUBG Mobile: Premium Coupons, Classic Coupons and Supply Crate Coupons. On opening these crate coupons, players can get a series of permanent outfits for free.

With that in mind, we take a look at how players can get free premium crate coupons in PUBG Mobile.

How to get free Premium Crate Coupons in PUBG Mobile

#1 By Achievements

PUBG Mobile has an in-game achievement reward system whereby players get various rewards on completion of any achievement.

When players complete achievements like Sniper or Assault Mastery up to level 5, they can get up to 5 free premium coupons in the game. With the help of these coupons, players can open crates and get some legendary outfits as well as cool weapon skins for themselves.

#2 By Redeem Option

PUBG Mobile recently added a new option in the redeem section in which players could retrieve premium crate coupon scraps.

A player can redeem up to 5 premium crate coupon scraps for 100 silver fragments, with each costing around 20 silver fragments. In this way, players can collect a good number of premium crate coupon scraps and combine them into premium crate coupons in their inventory.

#3 By Events and Lucky Spins

PUBG Mobile introduces various new events and lucky spins at different intervals during a game. When this happens, players can get various scraps or premium crate coupons while doing spins. In this way, players can also get some premium crate coupon scraps or coupons to use at their will.

