PUBG Mobile: How to get free skins in PUBG mobile?

PUBG Mobile is a competitive mobile game that requires practice and strategy to win. Being one of the most popular mobile games on the planet, it offers much more than just the thrill of winning. The game offers skins and other different ways for players to look unique and make an interesting identity of themselves in the game.

Although there are free crates available through drops, they don’t usually offer the good stuff which the players crave for. One can buy skins by investing real money in the game but there are certain ways of getting great skins for free.

Participate in Bonus Challenges

PUBG Mobile offers bonus challenges to the players. One needs a few UC to participate in these challenges, which give out big rewards like bonus coins which be redeemed for free cash packs. These unknown cash packs can be used to buy skins in the game too. Bonus cash can be earned by watching in-game advertisements, but it is a very time taking process.

Take part in Giveaways

There are many PUBG Mobile streamers and bloggers who play the game on popular video streaming sites like YouTube and Twitch or make blogs online. Streamers and content creators often sponsor giveaways for their fans and subscribers.

One needs to follow famous streamers and bloggers and keep a close eye on the PUBG Mobile community to take advantage of these random giveaways. Usually, these require a player to enter a simple contest or just like, comment or subscribe to their youtube channels. There are different giveaways for Royal Pass and UC too, which can benefit the players greatly.

Tournaments and Custom Rooms

Apart from giveaways, Youtubers and content creators also engage their audience in occasional mini tournaments or custom rooms. These fun events often give free UC to winners and participants. Free UC can be used to buy PUBG Mobile skins.

One needs to be good at playing PUBG to win in the custom rooms, so it is recommended to form a proper team with good coordination and a competitive mentality.

Google Opinion Rewards App

The Google Opinion Rewards app is an amazing mobile application which offers the users digital money on their google play accounts. The user needs to complete simple surveys made by google to earn these rewards. The money in your google play account can be used to buy UC and skins directly from the PUBG Mobile store.