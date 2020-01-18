PUBG Mobile: How to get rare AKM Wood & Gold weapon skin for free

Tencent Games, the developers of the famous battle royale game 'PUBG Mobile' have introduced a new event in the game. Upon completing this event, a bunch of exclusive rewards including rare AKM skin, outfit set, and a mask will be awarded to the PUBG Mobile players. The new event titled 'Prosperous Spring' commenced on the 17th of January and will last for approximately two weeks.

Players can find a popup screen whenever they open PUBG Mobile application. Moreover, it is interesting to note that it is very easy to collect all the rewards since users only need to login for seven consecutive days to complete the event.

On that note, follow all the steps listed below to enter the Prosperous Spring event.

Steps to enter in the event and collect all the rewards -

Open PUBG Mobile game in your device.

Login to your account.

Event popup will appear when the game boots up.

Click on collect to grab the rewards.

Repeat all the above steps for seven days to unlock the items and equip them by navigating into your inventory.

Here's the list of rewards that are available throughout the event -

Day 1: 2x Fireworks

2x Fireworks Day 2: 4x Fireworks

4x Fireworks Day 3: Auspicious rat headgear

Auspicious rat headgear Day 4: 6x Firewords

6x Firewords Day 5: Auspicious rat outfit set

Auspicious rat outfit set Day 6: 8x Fireworks

8x Fireworks Day 7: Legendary Wood & Gold AKM skin

Note: The rare skin of AKM is only valid for 10 days.