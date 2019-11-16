PUBG Mobile: How to get Rs 200 off using Google Play for in-game purchases

With an increase in the number of PUBG Mobile users all across the world, the Tencent corporation has collaborated with the giant 'Google' to pay some amount off to its users in their in-game purchases.

There has been some good news for all the PUBG Mobile users who are keen to spend their money for in-game tools like gun skins, UC, character dresses, stylish helmets etc. Now, anyone, having a Google Play account can get an off Rs 200 on any in-game purchases.

However, it has also been confirmed that the offer has been valid for a limited period of time. The offer is expected to expire on December 7, next month. Claiming the offer is not a herculean task at all. It involves few easy steps, and boom, you are ready to go.

Here's a step-by-step guide:

Go to the Google Play Store and click 'Notification'. Under the notification section, you will get a message "Enjoy Rs 200 off from Play in PUBG Mobile". Now, click 'claim now'. Voila! You got it!

It is a smart move both by the Tencent and Google. As the number of users are increasing at a fast rate, it is expected that such offers would ultimately increase the revenue of the makers. Initially, purchasing an item on PUBG Mobile store was considered to be expensive. This new offer might allow many users to spend according to their budget at an affordable deal.