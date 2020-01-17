PUBG Mobile: How To Increase Merit Points

Merit in PUBG Mobile

In PUBG Mobile, a total of 100 Merit Points is granted to a player, which gets 30 less each time on killing own teammates. Have less than 60 merit points and you lose your chance to play any multiplayer game. A player needs to maintain at least 60 merit points in his profile for the multigame option.

Fewer Merit Points in PUBG Mobile is a whole new frustration. In recent times, with the rise of cases involving the use of aimbots and hacks, the PUBG Mobile has a new strategy to prevent hacking and cheating in the game. Also, in the past, we have seen players getting banned permanently, or facing Merit Points problem, which takes a lot of time to rectify.

How to Increase Merit Points if you are having less than 60?

The merit of the players reduces by 30 points if he kills his teammate. It might occur after a lot of warning, but sometimes, in the rarest cases, the merit can decline by more than 50 points. However, the solution to increasing merit in lesser time is pretty simple.

~ Step 1: Play SOLO Classic Matches

~ Step 2: The distribution of Points based on how you finish in that game

+3 for completing a match in the top 10

+2 for ending a game in 11th-50th place

+1 for ending a game in 51st-100th place

~ Step 3: Keep a check on the merit point by merely visiting the profile.

Click on the profile

Click Tier Information

The Merit Points display at the bottom left of the screen.

Merit Points Before and After

