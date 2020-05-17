PUBG Mobile RP (picture credits: Game Shots)

RP (Royale Pass) refers to the seasonal campaign in PUBG Mobile that is the main method for players to gain rewards. Players can earn RP by completing various challenges and activities, and will earn cosmetic upgrades and items as rewards. There are two types of Royale Passes in PUBG Mobile: Free and Elite.

The Free Royale Pass does not require any purchases, and the player will receive items and cosmetic upgrades every time they level up. However, the items and cosmetics will not be nearly as attractive or appealing as the rewards in the Elite Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Elite Royale Pass

The Elite Royale Pass is packed to the brim with appealing cosmetic skins and items for the player, but it also costs 600 UC to acquire. UC is the in-game currency that can be bought with real-world money.

In this article, we take a look at a few ways to increase RP in PUBG Mobile.

Ways to increase RP without making purchases

Log in daily: By getting the daily log-in bonus, players will have a steady flow of RP coming in every day.

PUBG Mobile Login Bonus

Daily Events: There are always a bunch of Daily Events running through the day that you can keep a track of from the home screen of the game. Be sure to keep checking in to the daily events to make sure you complete the various activities.

This will ensure an RP Bonus with each game most of the time. However, sometimes the Daily Events do not include RP bonuses.

PUBG Mobile Daily Events

Weekly Events: Much like Daily Events, Weekly Events run through the week with a larger RP bonus. However, they require more targets to be hit by the player to get a significant bonus.

200 RP Crate: A 200 RP crate drops every week after the player completes multiple missions, and you can claim it from the inventory for a massive 200 RP bonus.

Ways to increase RP by making purchases

Purchases to increase RP

Purchase the Elite Royale Pass: With a staggering 600 UC price tag, the Elite Royale Pass is a tough sell. However, after considering the appealing cosmetic skins and items that come with it, buying it becomes a viable option.

Buying RP Points: By directly purchasing RP points from the marketplace in small and specific quantities, you can progress quickly through the RP ranks. It is also an economically viable option.

Other tricky ways to increase RP in PUBG Mobile