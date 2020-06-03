PUBG Mobile: How to stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube?

PUBG Mobile, image credits: Pinterest

PUBG Mobile has taken Indian mobile gaming community by storm and become a stable eSports title in the growing gaming community of India. The rising popularity of streaming games on video platforms like YouTube and Twitch, coupled with growth of PUBG Mobile, has motivated many people to stream their gameplay.

This article will give a brief yet effective guide on how to stream PUBG Mobile on YouTube using smartphones.

The requirements to stream PUBG Mobile videos

PUBG Mobile, image credits: YouTube

The most important thing in order to stream PUBG Mobile, or any other game, is to have a good smartphone. Flagship smartphones are preferable as they are reliable and have good specifications.

However, some budget smartphones with at least 6 GB RAM, good processor and GPU can also do the trick. Latest IOS devices also work flawlessly. Research is key to buying a good smartphone for gaming and streaming. It is also important to have a backup smartphone in case the main device malfunctions during streaming.

One also needs to have a YouTube channel in order to stream videos live on the platform. It is easy to make one as it is automatically made after making a Google account. Secondly, a good quality microphone and headphone are a must for any streamer. If one is on budget they can also use the included microphone of their headset. It is important to buy a decent headphone as they are one of the most important parts of communication between in-game players and also the viewers.

A secondary camera can also help, if the streamer wants to show their face on the streams. It is also mandatory to have a reliable and trustworthy internet connection, preferably using a stable broadband with Wifi on smartphone.

It is not possible to stream PUBG Mobile without the help of a proper streaming application. Popular streaming apps include Omlet Arcade and Streamlabs OBS. These apps can help streamers showcase their gameplay on popular streaming platforms like YouTube, Twitch and more.

How to start streaming?

PUBG Mobile Omlet Arcade, image credits: downzen

Streaming is not a complicated process. After connecting the headphones and other hardware devices, one needs to launch the streaming application of choice. After the streaming application is running, they can launch PUBG Mobile and the streaming application will start recording their screen and stream the gameplay to the viewers on selected platforms, which in this case it is YouTube.