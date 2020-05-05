PUBG Mobile: How to unlock Season 13 Royale Pass?

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass, image via tech foogle

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale game with over 1.8 billion downloads on the Android platform. The developers keep their audience engaged by releasing Royale Passes each season. The PUBG Mobile Season 12 will conclude on 11 May 2020. Season 13 of the game will release on 13 May 2020 in India.

All about the PUBG Royale Passes

PUBG Mobile Game

To unlock the Season 13 Royale Pass one has to open the PUBG Mobile game on their device. In the main menu, the user has to click on the RP button on the right-hand side of the screen. This will open the Reward Points window where the user can tap on the upgrade button on the bottom right-hand side of the screen and buy the desired pass.

The second method of getting the Royale Pass is as follows. One has to log into PUBG Mobile’s official website here. Click on the Purchase option from the top menu, then click on Shop which will direct you to the Royale Pass Season 13 purchasing page.

Note: Please follow these steps after the release of Season 13 pass. As of now only Season 12 pass is available.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass is one of the most commonly used ways to get rewards in the game. There are three types of passes, a free Royale Pass which is open to all players, an Elite Royale Pass which can be purchased by spending 600 UC and an Elite Plus Royale Pass which costs 1800 UC approximately.

Buying Royale Passes is profitable for players because it pays back the amount spent on the pass by rewarding them in game. For example, the Elite Royale Pass costs 600 UC to buy but pays back rewards worth 4000 UC. Similarly, the Elite Plus Royale Pass costs 1800 UC, but pays back rewards worth 10,000 UC. To enjoy the full benefits of a pass, a player must complete Elite Missions to rank up faster. They also have to complete weekly challenges and events to earn Royale Pass Point Cards that grant the them RP Points.