PUBG Mobile: How to use Shotguns the right way

The shotguns are the most fatal weapons in PUBG Mobile, and that's why the pros never underestimate it. Even competitive players keep away from rushing when the opponent has an S12K in the bag.

However, in general, people do not utilize the Shotguns often in PUBG Mobile because they simply don't know how to make use of the gun, and a few of the gamers even consider other options a lot more superior.

With my experience, I can tell you that Shotguns are the most feasible weapons for any close range clutch. Even if you don't want to use it, you should know how to use it!

Here's a quick guide to make the most of the Shotgun in PUBG Mobile -

Take TPP and let the enemy close in first.

Make sure each of your bullets connect and always aim for the head.

In 5m > range, every headshot from any of these guns will make sure your enemy rests in peace!

Points to keep in mind while using Shotgun in PUBG Mobile

CONTROL SETUP

Shotguns are always easier to use with the multiple finger setups like the paw and different types of claws, as gamers can use an extra finger to aim constantly while their enemies are moving. However, it is a bit tough for 2-finger players and so I recommend those types of players to use the Gyroscope. It helps get the refinement in your ADS for those close combats.

TYPES

In the image below, you can see the types of Shotguns one can find in the game. Keep in mind that even though the damage value of S12K and S1897 is same, they are different in terms of the actual damage caused on impact.

The S1897 has a higher bullet spread while the bullets of S686 follow a more compact fashion and thus cause relatively higher damage to the opponent. My personal favourite would be S12K, mainly because you can fire a barrage of bullets on the enemy without any delay in reloading and refilling. Also, it deals massive damage as well.

Types of Shotguns in PUBG Mobile

RANGE

Each of these gauns have a different range and post that mark, these guns become pretty useless. Below are the ranges of the different Shotguns with respect to PUBG Mobile -

S686 - 25m

DBS - 20-25m

S12K - 20m

S1897 - 15m

SAWEDOFF -10-15m

So, practice and get a decent command over these furious babies! They will definitely help you sail out of the complicated hotdrops easily.