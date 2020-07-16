×
PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Grand Finale: Day 3 results and overall standings

Modified 16 Jul 2020, 22:12 IST
The PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Season 3 has entered its last and final stage. The Grand Finale of this PUBG Mobile event has finally commenced, after being postponed for more than six months. The Finale was scheduled to be played over LAN in January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now being held after half a year, that too online. The LAN round was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru and was open for all.The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of Rs 6 lakh INR.

ILG CUP Grand Finale Day 3 Highlights

The third day of the PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Grand Finale concluded with Marcos Gaming claiming the first spot on the standings. They sit at the top of the table with 74 kills and a total of 188 points.

Marcos Gaming won the first match of the day of Sanhok, with sixteen kills. Team Mayhem came second with 4 kills.

The second match of Vikendi was won by Team Ins with 12 kills. Marcos Gaming came second with five kills, INS Kunal alone got six kills.

The third match of Miramar was won by Deadly Call with 6 kills. Megastars finished second in the round with 11 kllls.

BSUD won the last match of the day of Erangel. They got 10 kills, Flawless Gaming came second with 9 kills.

ILG Cup Overall Standings after day 3 :-

  1. MARCOS GAMING: 188 POINTS
  2. FNATIC: 165 POINTS
  3. TEAM INSIDE OUT: 121 POINTS
  4. RIP OFFICIALS: 121 POINTS
  5. RIP SQUAD: 114 POINTS
  6. REAPER X: 112 POINTS
  7. MEGASTARS: 111 POINTS
  8. DEADLY CALL ESPORTS: 106 POINTS
  9. BSUD: 103 POINTS
  10. FLAWLESS GAMING: 98 POINTS
  11. TEAM MAYHEM: 93 POINTS
  12. INFINITY SQUAD: 85 POINTS
  13. V3HAIL ESPORTS: 81 POINTS
  14. TEAM NEW ST: 80 POINTS
  15. EGXSAD: 60 POINTS
  16. RS ALPHA PACK: 44 POINTS
17 July: Day 4:- Map order

  • MATCH 1:- ERANGEL
  • MATCH 2:- VIKENDI
  • MATCH 3:- SANHOK
  • MATCH 4:- ERANGEL
Published 16 Jul 2020, 22:12 IST
