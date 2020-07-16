PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Grand Finale: Day 3 results and overall standings

The PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Season 3 has entered its last and final stage. The Grand Finale of this PUBG Mobile event has finally commenced, after being postponed for more than six months. The Finale was scheduled to be played over LAN in January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now being held after half a year, that too online. The LAN round was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru and was open for all.The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of Rs 6 lakh INR.

ILG CUP Grand Finale Day 3 Highlights

The third day of the PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Grand Finale concluded with Marcos Gaming claiming the first spot on the standings. They sit at the top of the table with 74 kills and a total of 188 points.

Marcos Gaming won the first match of the day of Sanhok, with sixteen kills. Team Mayhem came second with 4 kills.

The second match of Vikendi was won by Team Ins with 12 kills. Marcos Gaming came second with five kills, INS Kunal alone got six kills.

The third match of Miramar was won by Deadly Call with 6 kills. Megastars finished second in the round with 11 kllls.

BSUD won the last match of the day of Erangel. They got 10 kills, Flawless Gaming came second with 9 kills.

ILG Cup Overall Standings after day 3 :-

MARCOS GAMING: 188 POINTS FNATIC: 165 POINTS TEAM INSIDE OUT: 121 POINTS RIP OFFICIALS: 121 POINTS RIP SQUAD: 114 POINTS REAPER X: 112 POINTS MEGASTARS: 111 POINTS DEADLY CALL ESPORTS: 106 POINTS BSUD: 103 POINTS FLAWLESS GAMING: 98 POINTS TEAM MAYHEM: 93 POINTS INFINITY SQUAD: 85 POINTS V3HAIL ESPORTS: 81 POINTS TEAM NEW ST: 80 POINTS EGXSAD: 60 POINTS RS ALPHA PACK: 44 POINTS

ILG CUP FINALS

17 July: Day 4:- Map order