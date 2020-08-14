PUBG Mobile Incredible India Independence Day event: All you need to know

The developers of PUBG Mobile frequently add time-bound events to the game, which keep the players engaged. These periodic events have managed to break the monotonous structure and helped in retaining the majority of the player base.

Usually, these are region-specific, i.e., the players from a specific region can only access these events.

The developers have added an exclusive Independence Day event called Incredible India for the Indian fans to take part in.

Incredible India event in PUBG Mobile

The Incredible India event began on 10th August and provides the players with an opportunity to get various rewards, including weapon skins and AG currency.

The players have to complete daily mission and quiz to get the flips.

Several rewards can be unlocked by using flips. These flips can be procured by completing daily missions. Answering the daily quiz is also a way of getting them.

The rewards which can be obtained from this event.

Flips can also be used to play the ‘Flip, Match and Win,’ a memory game. The players will have to match two consecutive cards to get the corresponding reward, and if they don’t match, they will be turned back.

Flip, Match and Win

The event is divided into 9 locations, which are famous monuments/landmarks of India. Each location has six cards and will provide the players with three rewards. They will have to collect all of them in order to reveal the monument/landmark and move on to the next location.

The players can also send ‘flips’ to their friends. The event will conclude on the 24th of this month.

PUBG Mobile India also posted a video titled – ‘PUBG MOBILE - Fabulous Journey’ on their YouTube channel and their social media accounts, which further promoted this exclusive event.