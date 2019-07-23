PUBG Mobile: India Bonus Challenge is Out; How To Register for the Bonus Challenge?

Mayank Vora FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 9 // 23 Jul 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge

PUBG Mobile’s India Bonus Challenge has received much appreciation from the gaming community for the unique opportunity it bestows. This bonus challenge allows players to convert battle coins to the in-game currency called UC. This UC can be further used to buy outfits, skins, etc. What’s different about this challenge is that players get to score higher points on their kills, making the prospect of earning UC much quicker and in a more exciting way, rather than hours of gameplay.

What is PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge?

The bonus challenge is available to Indian players at the Esports tab on the main screen. From here the players can register for the bonus tournament. The point to be noted is that this is a weekly challenge, which goes live on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm IST. The only prerequisite for this challenge is that the players need to be above level 20 and should be between Bronze V and Conqueror rank.

How does the challenge work?

The first thing to know is that this isn’t technically a free challenge. Each player will have to pay around 10 UC, 20 UC, and 30 UC, to access three different modes – Novice, Adept, and Expert respectively, based on a player’s skill. But, in order to make it easier for players to access this challenge, even when running short on UC, the game registration will let players finish a Novice guide first. Completing this, will give players a bonus 100 battle coins and one voucher to register for the Novice round.

PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge

In the Novice round, players can earn 300 points in addition to 15 points per kill. And this should be enough to get players to begin trying their luck as many numbers of times as they wish. While using the earned UC to buy their fills on inventory.

How To Register in PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge?

India Bonus Challenge

Players need to click on the Register button alongside the mode they wish to access. If playing with the novice voucher, then players must choose the Novice mode. The next prompt the players receive is to begin matching, this prompt box displays an option with Register again. This time when a player hits the Register button, the entrance UC is immediately deducted, and the matching process begins. If the matching goes on for more than 5 mins and/or fails, the deducted registration fee (UC) is refunded.

Advertisement

From here, players can continue to play the game as they do with a higher stake in store and better chances of earning big, along with the usual chicken dinner. The game can be played in solo or squad mode. The only difference in the squad mode is that the players need to Match with their teams first, before proceeding to register/match and begin the game. Another key point to note is that the returns are higher for solo mode as the risk is higher. And squad mode is considerably safer as a player is not alone, having better chances of bagging the chicken dinner.

Each week the battle shop gets upgraded, offering players more variety in inventory and more reasons to play the challenge. The India Bonus Challenge is a unique offering and players will find the rewards highly attractive.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.