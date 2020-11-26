The rise of mobile gaming in India can be attributed to a single game: PUBG Mobile. The mobile battle-royale shooter took the nation by storm and subsequently acted as the catalyst for a full-fledged gaming culture to be birthed in the country.

PUBG Mobile had a meteoric rise in the country and was easily the most popular game in its genre and the biggest game in the country, period. It even gave rise to a robust and active esports scene in the country.

However, with massive highs also come devastating lows as PUBG Mobile was dealt with a heavy and decisive blow with the Indian Government putting the game to the sword along with several other apps and outright banning it in the country.

However, recent development suggests that PUBG mobile is on track to make a comeback in the country. After a couple of initial announcements, there has been little to no information regarding the actual date of release.

PUBG Mobile India fans plead Microsoft Azure, PUBG Corporation on Twitter in hope of an official announcement

Hi there! Currently we don't have quite the information on our end regarding the expected availability, please reach out to PUBG official handles as they might have more information on this. ^SS — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) November 26, 2020

Amidst the radio silence, fans have taken to social media, specifically Twitter, to plead with the powers that be for information regarding the game's release.

Microsoft Azure, which is a prominent agent in making the game viable for a release in the country yet again, has also been mentioned several times by fans in tweets, replies, and even inquiries on their official Twitter handle.

Hey there, thanks for reaching out! Although PUBG Mobile will be run on Azure, our team here on Twitter unfortunately doesn't quite have that information. We recommend reaching out to PUBG directly for more details! ^TN — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) November 21, 2020

Hey Pavan! We don't have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more news and information! https://t.co/eAWxmHNCkj — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

Hey there! We share your excitement here! For more information on PUBG Mobile India release, we recommend reaching out to PUBG :) ^TN — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) November 21, 2020

Hey there, thanks for reaching out! Unfortunately, our team doesn't quite have the information regarding PUBG Mobile India. We definitely recommend reaching out to PUBG for more information! ^TN — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) November 21, 2020

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any sort of news regarding the situation of PUBG Mobile's return to India. So far, there has not been an exact confirmation on the date, only that the version of the game will include features specific to India.

Advertisement

Me to ludo, among us and other games after pubg mobile india return* pic.twitter.com/dimdYooWOE — Ammy🌸 (@oyee_shinchan) November 21, 2020

Now it's time to wake up and join the game

so a few time to come PUBG mobile india



Let's go🤘😝🤘 pic.twitter.com/Rj2DCLJ3yR — PROF ULTRON YT (@isogamingzone) November 20, 2020

Hi sir sir is this news is true that pubg mobile is launching on 20november at 11 pm I don't know this is true or false please sir please tell — krishna Puri (@krishna07360404) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

After watching #PubgMobileIndia is coming back Meanwhile phone storage and gamers: pic.twitter.com/540b5ERUIP — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) November 24, 2020

No one

PUBG players waiting for PUBG Mobile INDIA trailer: pic.twitter.com/JoV2LGS4E4 — seez_scam⚡❤️ (@ScamSeez) November 18, 2020

PUBG Mobile has teased an upcoming release date around Diwali with a "Coming Soon" promotional image. However, not much has materialized after it regarding a confirmed release date.