The rise of mobile gaming in India can be attributed to a single game: PUBG Mobile. The mobile battle-royale shooter took the nation by storm and subsequently acted as the catalyst for a full-fledged gaming culture to be birthed in the country.
PUBG Mobile had a meteoric rise in the country and was easily the most popular game in its genre and the biggest game in the country, period. It even gave rise to a robust and active esports scene in the country.
However, with massive highs also come devastating lows as PUBG Mobile was dealt with a heavy and decisive blow with the Indian Government putting the game to the sword along with several other apps and outright banning it in the country.
However, recent development suggests that PUBG mobile is on track to make a comeback in the country. After a couple of initial announcements, there has been little to no information regarding the actual date of release.
PUBG Mobile India fans plead Microsoft Azure, PUBG Corporation on Twitter in hope of an official announcement
Amidst the radio silence, fans have taken to social media, specifically Twitter, to plead with the powers that be for information regarding the game's release.
Microsoft Azure, which is a prominent agent in making the game viable for a release in the country yet again, has also been mentioned several times by fans in tweets, replies, and even inquiries on their official Twitter handle.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting any sort of news regarding the situation of PUBG Mobile's return to India. So far, there has not been an exact confirmation on the date, only that the version of the game will include features specific to India.
PUBG Mobile has teased an upcoming release date around Diwali with a "Coming Soon" promotional image. However, not much has materialized after it regarding a confirmed release date.Published 26 Nov 2020, 13:53 IST