PUBG Mobile's return date has been a hot topic within the gaming community in India, thereby leaving all the involved parties - esports Players, content creators, team owners, organizations, coaches, managers & many more, in deep despair.

Earlier, various sources hinted about PUBG Mobile partnering with the telecommunications giants of the country - Jio and Airtel, to set up a subsidiary in the country. However, in the end, Microsoft Azure took their place alongside Krafton to publish the game.

After this, PUBG Mobile's Indian social media handles released a teaser featuring three renowned players, namely Dynamo, Jonathan, Kronten, which in turn created further buzz around the game's return.

This raised the expectation levels of the hopeful gamers even more. But, after this point, there has been no official update about the game's potential launch on the App Store and Google Play store.

PUBG Mobile India likely to be delayed till January 2021

The internet has since been flooded with speculations and assumptions, but according to sources close to Sportskeeda, the game's return might be in the first month of 2021, i.e January. The sources that revealed this, have clarified that they prefer to maintain their anonymity at this time.

Previously, many influencers of the PUBG Mobile community, and various other sources, had provided estimated dates, none of which turned out to be true. Some sources also say that nCore Games' FAU-G might launch before PUBG Mobile India.

Disclamier - We are not responsible if the above information doesn't turn out to be true. After the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned the game, along with other 117 applications, none of the applications have been able to make a comeback in the country yet. The official update will be provided by the Goverment of India and/or PUBG Mobile soon.

