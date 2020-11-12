In early September, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned 118 apps and games. The second wave of the ban had the name of one of the most prominent battle royale titles – PUBG Mobile. It came in like a bolt from the blue and left the players shocked. The title had its share of highs and lows in 2020.
After the ban was imposed, the players had their fingers crossed for the game's arrival in the country. Soon after, there were speculations and reports about a partnership between PUBG Corporation and other companies.
Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk around the popular battle royale title. A few days prior, some of the professional players had hinted that an announcement regarding the revival of the game in the country could be expected by Diwali.
In the second series of tweets and posts, several professional PUBG Mobile players have hinted that the game's arrival could soon be on the cards. An announcement could also be expected shortly.
PUBG Mobile India pros drop hints of the game's return by tomorrow
Here are some tweets by players that directly or indirectly hint about the game's return in the country.
Dynamo: PUBGM content creator
Ghatak: PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity
Jonathan: PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity
Ocean Sharma: Pro PUBG Mobile caster
ClutchGod: PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity
Maxtern: PUBGM content creator
iMazik: Content creator for Insidious eSports
420op: PUBG Mobile pro for Team Xspark
RakaZone Gaming: An Indian streamer
These tweets have undoubtedly raised the hopes of players as they indicate that something big is underway.
Earlier, there were reports that an advertisement featuring several professional players along with a Bollywood actor was being shot for the reintroduction of PUBG Mobile in the country.Published 12 Nov 2020, 13:53 IST