PUBG Mobile India pros drop hints of the game's return by tomorrow

Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 12 Nov 2020, 14:23 IST
News
In early September, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned 118 apps and games. The second wave of the ban had the name of one of the most prominent battle royale titles – PUBG Mobile. It came in like a bolt from the blue and left the players shocked. The title had its share of highs and lows in 2020. 

After the ban was imposed, the players had their fingers crossed for the game's arrival in the country. Soon after, there were speculations and reports about a partnership between PUBG Corporation and other companies.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk around the popular battle royale title. A few days prior, some of the professional players had hinted that an announcement regarding the revival of the game in the country could be expected by Diwali. 

In the second series of tweets and posts, several professional PUBG Mobile players have hinted that the game's arrival could soon be on the cards. An announcement could also be expected shortly.

Here are some tweets by players that directly or indirectly hint about the game's return in the country.

Dynamo: PUBGM content creator

Ghatak: PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity

Jonathan: PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity

Ocean Sharma: Pro PUBG Mobile caster

ClutchGod: PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity

Maxtern: PUBGM content creator

iMazik: Content creator for Insidious eSports

420op: PUBG Mobile pro for Team Xspark

420op on Instagram
RakaZone Gaming: An Indian streamer

These tweets have undoubtedly raised the hopes of players as they indicate that something big is underway.

Earlier, there were reports that an advertisement featuring several professional players along with a Bollywood actor was being shot for the reintroduction of PUBG Mobile in the country.

Published 12 Nov 2020, 13:53 IST
PUBG
