In early September, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned 118 apps and games. The second wave of the ban had the name of one of the most prominent battle royale titles – PUBG Mobile. It came in like a bolt from the blue and left the players shocked. The title had its share of highs and lows in 2020.

After the ban was imposed, the players had their fingers crossed for the game's arrival in the country. Soon after, there were speculations and reports about a partnership between PUBG Corporation and other companies.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk around the popular battle royale title. A few days prior, some of the professional players had hinted that an announcement regarding the revival of the game in the country could be expected by Diwali.

In the second series of tweets and posts, several professional PUBG Mobile players have hinted that the game's arrival could soon be on the cards. An announcement could also be expected shortly.

PUBG Mobile India pros drop hints of the game's return by tomorrow

Here are some tweets by players that directly or indirectly hint about the game's return in the country.

Dynamo: PUBGM content creator

Haan bhai,,, kya haaal hain..? Taiyaar ho yaa nahi 🔥 🔫 💣 — Dynamo Gaming (@Aadii_Sawant) November 12, 2020

Ghatak: PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity

Everyone is asking me about the date s of pubg unban, because of some rules and regulations I don’t have right to disclose that as of now but Clutchgod is here neyooo coming tomorrow and Jonathan will be here day after

BAKI TUM SAMAJDAR HO 😜 — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) November 11, 2020

AA rahi he wo chiz jisne india me esports ke mayne Badal diye the,esports me aane ka Sapna bahut logone dekhna chalu kiya tha wo Sapna Abhi bhi jinda hé and jinda rahega bas kuch pal aur intezar phir milte he roj roj 😜 — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) November 12, 2020

Jonathan: PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity

Something’s cooking!

Live Stream begins from Tomorrow Full TapaTap.

Are u guys Excited? — Jonathan Amaral (@tsm_entjonathan) November 12, 2020

Ocean Sharma: Pro PUBG Mobile caster

Bss kuch ghante hi toh hain 🤓 — ocean (@lameboredghini) November 12, 2020

ClutchGod: PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity

Looking for PubgM’s Comeback is like😂 pic.twitter.com/rU81LF1lcB — Vivek Aabhas (@tsmentclutchgod) November 11, 2020

Maxtern: PUBGM content creator

Excitement starts in 1 day and 10 hours!

Guess it, Retweet it! 😁😉😄😎 — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) November 12, 2020

iMazik: Content creator for Insidious eSports

Few More Hours Lessggoo — iMazik (@iMazikYT) November 12, 2020

420op: PUBG Mobile pro for Team Xspark

420op on Instagram

RakaZone Gaming: An Indian streamer

PUBG Mobile is back.

.

.

.

.

Bhul mat jana mjhe !! — Rishab Karanwal (@rakazonegaming) November 12, 2020

These tweets have undoubtedly raised the hopes of players as they indicate that something big is underway.

Earlier, there were reports that an advertisement featuring several professional players along with a Bollywood actor was being shot for the reintroduction of PUBG Mobile in the country.