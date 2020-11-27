Dr DisRespect is one of the most talked-about personalities on the internet, for better or for worse. The popular streamer has been responsible for breaking new ground in the streaming space and has continuously challenged the boundaries of what streamers are capable of in terms of cultural relevance and production value.
For the better part of his run as Dr DisRespect, Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV has attracted attention of all kinds.
The brash and somewhat abrasive persona he puts on as Dr DisRespect blurs the lines between jest and, excuse the pun, disrespect. While most of his antics could be chalked up to him playing up his on-screen character, some of them can tick off members of the gaming community.
PUBG Mobile India pros Sc0ut, Ghatak, and more react to Dr DisRespect's mobile gaming comment
Dr DisRespect recently took shots at mobile gaming on Twitter and posed a rhetorical question as to why people consider it a legitimate competitive gaming platform.
This led to a wide variety of reactions from prominent esports personalities and streamers all over the globe.
In India, the mobile gaming community forms the majority of the gaming zeitgeist and, thus, some of the biggest names in the country weren't too pleased with the Doc's antics.
Tanmay "Scout" Singh had the opportunity to personally interact and play with Dr DisRespect on one of his streams. The entire stream was cordial, with the Doc even apologizing for his previous statements on mobile gaming.
However, his decision to go back on his word seems like a weird move, even for the Doc. It is safe to say that his statement didn't go down very well for the most part, given how popular competitive mobile gaming has become in recent years.