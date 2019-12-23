PUBG Mobile: India's first-ever gaming-based web series teaser is out

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST

The first episode of Dosti Ka Naya Maidan will be released on December 24th

Tencent has revealed the teaser for its upcoming PUBG Mobile-based web series titled “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan”, which will be the countries first gaming-based web series. The upcoming show will feature the stories of five PUBG Mobile players and their endeavours in both the gaming world and real life. The first episode of the series will be released on December 24th on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

The teaser focuses on a bunch of friends living in the hostel and how they tackle their daily life's problems. It highlights the prominence of PUBG Mobile and how it's no less than a cultural phenomenon at this point.

Badri Chavan, Ranjan Raj, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Arnav Bhasin and Alam Khan will play the main characters in the web series. All the before mentioned names are very popular and often can be seen in different web series. They regularly feature in The Viral Fever videos, one of the most popular YouTube channels in the country.

Apart from the main characters, popular PUBG Mobile streamers Kronten and Rawknee will also play a part in the web series. This will add a proper gaming flavor to the web series, as both are well-known figures in the gaming community. The first episode of Dosti Ka Naya Maidan will be released on December 24th and can be watched on the official PUBG Mobile India's YouTube channel.