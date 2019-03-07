PUBG Mobile India series 2019: Vote for your favourite squad

Vote battle for the PUBG, mobile India series 2019

The excitement for the grand finale of the largest Esports event is on its peak. The adrenaline is rushing down the veins of the finalists and the supporters as well. Few days are left when Hyderabad will feel the heat at GMC Balayogi indoor Stadium and witness the greatest hunter among the final 20 squads. The winners, as you all know will bag a handsome amount of ₹1 Crore and also an OPPO F9 Smartphone.

Voting won't just show your support towards your favourite squad but also will cheer them up for the battle. PUBG's strategies to keep the interest growing never ends. These small and cool efforts by the PUBG team has never failed. The fanbase and love for the game are growing and the results are visible everywhere, from over 100 Million downloads in Google Play Store to the online stores and portals with cool PUBG merchandise. Love for the new and talented faces is also growing simultaneously. The squads like Immortals and players like Dynamo are new sensations of a huge part of the population in social media.

Walking by the college canteen, I heard an argument about favourite PUBG squads of two of my mates. Which reminded me of the voting battle and I told them about it, they voted for their favourite squads.

2 days are left to the finals and its time to show some support for your favourite squad.

Click here for the link to the vote battle.

