PUBG Mobile India Series Finals: 5 things we learned from the pro teams

Tousif Hasan Biswas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.85K   //    11 Mar 2019, 13:05 IST

PUBG Mobile India Series
PUBG Mobile India Series

PUBG Mobile India series is now over. Hyderabad's GMC Balayogi indoor stadium witnessed the biggest mobile Esports tournament in India for this year. Team Soul grabbed the crown and the whopping 30 Lakhs prize money followed by Gods Reign and Funky Monkey on second and third position. The finals were divided into 5 matches and each of the matches left us with some great lessons. In this article, we will discuss the lessons that we got from the pro teams.

#1 Focusing on teamwork

When the game is squad-based, you should always keep in mind that the survival of your teammates is as important as yours to win the game. So, in the finals, we got some glimpse of the teams backing up their teammates during the gunfights as well as reviving with great expertise.

#2 Rushing inside a house

When the circle starts getting smaller, proper rushing is a key to win. One small mistake here can destroy your whole squad, giving your opponent team a bunch of free loots. You should always make sure when you plan to rush inside a house, you should check the house by moving around once and twice. Try to hear footsteps and make proper use of grenades and other throwables to clean your smooth entrance. Then you can camp and take the advantage.

#3 Proper Positioning

Yes, positioning is a key to win and it is once again proved in the finals of PUBG Mobile India Series. During the last few circles, if you get stuck in one place, you are doomed. The bullets will get through your veins and you're done right there. So, make sure you keep changing your position with the time.

Read more - 5 Reasons why people buy Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

#4 Use of the vehicles

Vehicles play a big role in PUBG Mobile. In the finals, we found some nice use of vehicles. During the first match of finals, Team Mortals were using the destroyed vehicles as their shield. I agree that hiding behind a working vehicle is pretty risky. But once it is destroyed, you can take the full advantage of it.

#5 Remember where you have to move

Sometimes the gamers just forget about the movement because of the too much involvement in the gunfight. As the circle gets smaller, you are supposed to move into the safe zone and in this phenomenon, always remember the path that you will have to follow. In the first match of the PUBG MObile India Series finals, we got to see team soul won at the end because the last two players from the other team could not climb up from the sea. So, movement in time is very important to survive.

That's all from the Finals. Maybe, you can implement these small tips in your game and do much better. And who knows, maybe you can be one of the top contenders for the next PUBG Mobile tournament!

However, if you did not know about the details of the finals, you can always click here and make yourself familiar with the information.

Read more - PUBG LITE (PC) BETA soon to be available on Steam: The global release is nearer than you can think.

Read more - How to get free UC packs and rare items in PUBG Mobile

Read more - PUBG Mobile is now one year old: Highlights of its first year

Grown-up playing Super Mario, Contra etc. just like the other 90's kids and now he is into Assassins Creed Odyssey. He is following the Gaming industry since his childhood. After completing graduation in English from Kolkata, he is now pursuing MBA-RM from Xavier University Bhubaneswar. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid and a big follower of ColdPlay.
