PUBG Mobile India Series Results: Team Soul claims title

The PUBG Mobile India Series champions- Team Soul with their trophy!

The ₹1 crore PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 was held today at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The tournament, sponsored by Oppo, was a complete success as thousands of people watched it live and hundreds from within the stadium.

The 5 match tournament which started at 11 am has finally gotten its winners at 7 pm IST and they are none other than crowd favorites: Team Soul. It was evident from the "Soul!" rants from the crowd present at the stadium that they were the favorites to take home this coveted trophy. They also got ₹30 lacs as a cash prize and each of the players of the team received a brand new Oppo F11 Pro smartphone!

The runner's up for the tournament were God's Reign. They put some terrific gunfights and gameplay in the 5 matches they played. The players all received the Oppo F11 Pro and of course ₹10 lacs as a cash prize.

The second runner's up in the tournament were Funkey Monkey. This is the team that took out Team Soul very early in the last game but because of Soul's performance in the previous game were able to take home the trophy. Funkey Monkey received 5 lacs and each of the players also got an Oppo F11 Pro.

Many special awards were also given out to teams and individual players. Here are all of these awards-

Team Awards-

The Exterminators (team with maximum kills)- Team Soul (received ₹50K) The Healers (team with most revives)- Maximus Alpha (received ₹50K)

Solo Awards-

The Redeemer (player with the most health restored)- Satan from Maximus Alpha (received ₹50K) The Lone Ranger (maximum kills by a player in one lobby)- Itskk from God's Reign (received ₹50K) Rampage Freak (player with most survival time)- Rounak from Team Soul (received ₹50K)

The MVP (most valuable player) for the tournament was none other than God's Reign's Itskk who received another ₹50K for this award.

So were you surprised with these results? Let us know in the comments below!

