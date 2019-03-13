×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile India Series: Soul Mortal's Strategy in the Finals

Mohit Kumar
ANALYST
News
22   //    13 Mar 2019, 22:25 IST

Soul Mortal with the trophy
Soul Mortal with the trophy

The finals of PUBG Mobile India Series came in the favor of Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal. The trophy has been grabbed by none other than team SOUL led by Soul Mortal. The top 20 squads who qualified for the finals had one thing in common; good reflexes and intense gaming skills. However, what's more impressive about the Soul Mortal's team are their 200 IQ strategies and gaming tactics.

Soul Mortal backfired every other squad in the first as well as in the second last match of the PUBG Mobile India Series Finals. A lot of people are praising Soul Mortal's DP-28 and M249 control skills.

Do you know what he really planned for the finals? No? Here is a glimpse of Soul Mortal's strategy for the finals:

50% inside the circle, 50% outside it

The first and the foremost plan of Soul Mortal was to use the circle in the best possible way. When asked about how they strategize the circles in the game, Soul Mortal said:

We know how to be productive with the circle. Our main focus would be to be inside the circle but at the side ways only. We won't go deep inside the circle, nor do we camp too much outside it. The focus is clear; 50% inside, 50% outside.

Survive as much as possible

What we have analyzed from Soul Mortal's gameplay in the finals is, he focused more on the survival. As soon as they got their first win, the goal of team SOUL was to survive and go till the end. The reason for this was pretty simple; the top 5 squads would be given rating points which were comparatively more than what you get after finishing in the last ten. In the end, they managed to do the same.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Mohit Kumar
ANALYST
I'm a student, content writer, and a part-time freelancer. I live in Himachal Pradesh and I'm sports enthusiast since childhood.
PUBG Mobile India Series: Why Soul Mortal's Team SOUL are Favourites to win the PUBG tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series Finals: 5 things we learned from the pro teams
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Soul Mortal's Team SOUL Wins 1 Crore Worth PUBG Tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Semi-Final Results Are Out, Mortal's Team "Soul" Advances to The Grand Finale
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Soul Mortal's Team Soul Grabs The First Place; Now Move on To PUBG Mobile Club Open Tournament 2019?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Best PUBG Players in the world- Featuring Coffin, RRQ D2E, Soul Mortal
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series Results: Team Soul claims title
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: 5 Best Players of the Grand Finale; PUBG Mobile Players To Look Out For
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: 4 fun facts that will blow your mind
RELATED STORY
The Best Indian PUBG Mobile Players Trending on the Internet; Featuring Soul Mortal, 8bit Thuglife
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us