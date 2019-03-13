PUBG Mobile India Series: Soul Mortal's Strategy in the Finals

Soul Mortal with the trophy

The finals of PUBG Mobile India Series came in the favor of Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal. The trophy has been grabbed by none other than team SOUL led by Soul Mortal. The top 20 squads who qualified for the finals had one thing in common; good reflexes and intense gaming skills. However, what's more impressive about the Soul Mortal's team are their 200 IQ strategies and gaming tactics.

Soul Mortal backfired every other squad in the first as well as in the second last match of the PUBG Mobile India Series Finals. A lot of people are praising Soul Mortal's DP-28 and M249 control skills.

Do you know what he really planned for the finals? No? Here is a glimpse of Soul Mortal's strategy for the finals:

50% inside the circle, 50% outside it

The first and the foremost plan of Soul Mortal was to use the circle in the best possible way. When asked about how they strategize the circles in the game, Soul Mortal said:

We know how to be productive with the circle. Our main focus would be to be inside the circle but at the side ways only. We won't go deep inside the circle, nor do we camp too much outside it. The focus is clear; 50% inside, 50% outside.

Survive as much as possible

What we have analyzed from Soul Mortal's gameplay in the finals is, he focused more on the survival. As soon as they got their first win, the goal of team SOUL was to survive and go till the end. The reason for this was pretty simple; the top 5 squads would be given rating points which were comparatively more than what you get after finishing in the last ten. In the end, they managed to do the same.

