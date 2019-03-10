×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile India Series: Soul Mortal's Team SOUL Wins 1 Crore Worth PUBG Tournament

Mohit Kumar
ANALYST
News
98.53K   //    10 Mar 2019, 19:34 IST

Team SOUL - Winners of PUBG Mobile India Series
Team SOUL - Winners of PUBG Mobile India Series

The finals result of India's biggest tournament - PUBG Mobile India Series has been out. The final day was full of excitement and the day was a hell of a full pack. The trophy has been grabbed by Soul Mortal and his team members Soul Viper, Soul Ronak, and Soul Owais. The team SOUL has also won Rs 30 Lakhs as a winning amount. Adding to the Rs 30 Lakhs cash prize, team SOUL wins four brand new Oppo F11 Pro.

The finals of the Oppo F11 PUBG Mobile India Series were divided into 5 matches. The total sum of rating (kill + standing) summed up the final standings of the top 20 squads of the country. The matches were divided as:

First Match - TPP ERANGEL

Second Match - TPP SANHOK

Third Match - FPP ERANGEL

Fourth Match - FPP SANHOK

Fifth Match - TPP ERANGEL

There was a continuous change in the positions of the top 20 teams. As per the stats, team SOUL was always there in the top 3, followed by team God's Reign, and team NSD. However, as the matches were going on, there were a lot of fluctuations in these teams' positions.

The point table took a 180-degree turn when the team Funky Monkey took third place. The close competition was seen among two squads - team SOUL and team GOD's REIGN. These two squads were giving a neck to neck competition to each other, and to the rest of the squads.

Advertisement

The stadium in Hyderabad was already full with a lot of PUBG lovers. The fans were just cheering the name of SOUL MORTAL again and again. The whole day was full of intense PUBG Mobile matches and some fun commentary. The whole event was worth watching.

Get the latest Video Game News at Sportskeeda

Read more:

Top 10 MMORPG Games

Top 10 Role-Playing Games

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Mohit Kumar
ANALYST
I'm a student, content writer, and a part-time freelancer. I live in Himachal Pradesh and I'm sports enthusiast since childhood.
PUBG Mobile India Series: Why Soul Mortal's Team SOUL are Favourites to win the PUBG tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Semi-Final Results Are Out, Mortal's Team "Soul" Advances to The Grand Finale
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Best PUBG Players in the world- Featuring Coffin, RRQ D2E, Soul Mortal
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Launches PUBG Tournament "PUBG Mobile Series India 2019" With 1 Crore Prize Money 
RELATED STORY
The Best Indian PUBG Mobile Players Trending on the Internet; Featuring Soul Mortal, 8bit Thuglife
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Tournament In-Game Qualifiers Explained 
RELATED STORY
PUBG: Indian PUBG Mobile Team Soul Mortal's Talks About Epic Kill, Team & His Journey So Far
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Soul Mortal Reveals his Choice of Gun Combos in the Game
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Rise of Team Hyphen in Indian Esports Scenario
RELATED STORY
Easy Steps to Qualify PUBG Mobile India Series Tournament In Game Qualifiers 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us