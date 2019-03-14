×
PUBG Mobile India Series: Top 3 team 'Funky Monkey' is hiring PUBG Mobile players, details on how to apply

Mohit Kumar
ANALYST
News
26   //    14 Mar 2019, 00:50 IST

Team Funky Monkey
Team Funky Monkey

As soon as the latest event of PUBG Mobile India Series was summed up, this new underrated PUBG Mobile team 'Funky Monkey' became a topic of discussion among PUBG Mobile fans.

In case you missed the event and are completely unaware of who Funky Monkey is, then here's your answer: This is a new team of youngsters that knocked out team SOUL in the final match of the PUBG Mobile India Series.

Their victory not only kicked out team SOUL from the match, but also created a tricky situation for Mortal and his fans.

Funky Monkey are a team with good potential and strong gaming skills. The team also surprised everyone in the auditorium when they grabbed the third spot and won a cash prize of 3 lakh INR.

After the event, the team announced they are looking for the best talent in the country. One of their team members Shiva Sai, through his Facebook profile, wrote about the requirements for the people to join the clan.

Facebook post of one of their members Shiva Sai
Facebook post of one of their members Shiva Sai

If you are a die-hard fan of PUBG Mobile and are eagerly looking for a clan like Funky Monkey to join, here are some things you need to consider:

KD RATIO: More than 5

MINIMUM TIER THIS SEASON: Above 4500 points / Ace / Conqueror

DISCORD SERVER OF FUNKY MONKEY: Click here

In the end, the clan member Shiva Sai aka Zoro said:

We'll hold tryouts if you meet the minimum requirements. Do note that your KD doesn't matter if it's 10 or 20 if you can't play tournaments. (Take Oxy Exo for example)

Funky Monkey seems to be a good squad. If you are someone who fulfills the above requirements, then you should give it a try. Who knows, you could well be playing the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament this year.





