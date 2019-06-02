PUBG Mobile Introduces Lucky Spin Event For Godzilla Crossover Offering Two Godzilla Outfits

PUBG Mobile has released a new event about its crossover with Godzilla movie. Though players across the world were expecting PUBG Mobile to launch its 0.13.0 in Global, it hasn't been done yet. So, you might have to still wait for the update be released in the Global version of the game. But now a new event called Lucky Spin event, which is based on Godzilla crossover, is available in the game. The event comes with two brand new attires, new pan skins and other items in it.

Lucky Spin event

In this new Lucky Spin event, the player will be able to get various items by spinning the wheel. A new currency has also been introduced for this event named as Godzilla Coin. But in this event, spins are not available for free. The first spin of the day costs 10 UC while if you draw ten times, it will cost 540 UC.

There are various rewards in this event including two new outfits, two new Pan finishes and two new Godzilla inspired shirts. After spinning for the first time, the second spin costs 60 UC. And new rewards are unlocked after that.

There are also some special rewards for the number of lucky spins you do. The more you spin, the more rewards will become available. Like if you spin 40 times, you will get Silver Plated skin for Thompson SMG and when you spin 400 times, you will be rewarded 225 Godzilla Coin.

Two New Outfits For Godzilla Event

The main attraction of the event is two new outfits launched with exclusive Godzilla emote. Their names are as follows:

Godzilla's Carapace

Ghidorah's Carapace

These new attires are mainly for Godzilla crossover of PUBG Mobile. Both of them are either obtained from Lucky Spin or you can buy them from new launched Godzilla coin. Each of these cost around 900 Godzilla Coin.