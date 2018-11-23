PUBG Mobile: Several items available at discounted prices as part of Black Friday Sale

Image Courtesy: PUBG Mobile/Tencent Games

What's the story?

As part of the Back Friday Sale 2018, the company behind PUBG Mobile have announced that popular items would be available at massive discounts throughout the weekend from 23 November 2018 to 25 November 2018.

In case you didn't know...

PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of the popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds game, which is available on both iOS and Android devices.

In this multiplayer game, up to 100 players are dropped onto an island, and you have to eliminate other players to become the last person standing. This needs to be done while also managing to stay safe in an ever-shrinking safe zone on the map, which ensures enhanced confrontations among the players during the closing stages of a round.

Since its launch, the game has become tremendously popular, and recorded over 20 million daily active players in September 2018.

The heart of the matter

The company running PUBG Mobile announced via Twitter that popular in-game items would be available at big discounts throughout this weekend (23 November 2018 to 25 November 2018) as part of the Black Friday Sale.

#blackfriday is here with crazy discounts on popular items from Nov 23-25! You can also refresh 4 times per day manually. Limited Time offers give 3 fresh items every 2 hours, so first come first serve. Check it out in-game now! https://t.co/HWLQ1pYNaI pic.twitter.com/W7tHLJ1Y1G — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 23, 2018

The tweet read that the items page could be refreshed four times per day manually, alongside the regular automatic updates to the sale. Additionally, there are Limited Time offers that give players three fresh items every two hours in the game.

The deals include weapons, outfits, tools, backpacks and much more. However, as only a limited number of items are made available for the sale, they will be dispensed on a first come first serve basis.

What's next?

The Black Friday Sale 2018 would allow PUBG Mobile players to stock up on all the items for a more customizable experience. With the slew of items on sale, most game addicts would want to stay constantly updated with the developments in-game - especially since a couple of limed items are only available on a first come first serve basis.

