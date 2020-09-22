Since the unfortunate ban on PUBG Mobile by the Indian government, fans of the legendary battle royale game are banking on the hope that it will soon make a comeback to the country. It is no news that PUBG Mobile has popularized the battle royale genre to the mobile gaming industry in India.

There have been recent indications that PUBG Mobile might make a comeback to India very soon, especially since the PUBG Corporation broke its association with Tencent Games in India. According to early speculations, they are on the lookout for local partners to bring the game back in India.

In this article, we discuss all the information that we have about PUBG Mobile's possible return to India and whether Reliance Jio will have a crucial role to play in it.

PUBG Mobile, Jio partnership: All we know about the battle royale's potential unban in India

The Indian market, with 175 million installations, accounts for a quarter of the business of PUBG Mobile, according to a report by Sensor Tower. Therefore, it is of no surprise that the corporation is in a hurry to get the game unbanned in India.

But what does that have to do with Reliance Jio?

Image credits: Hotspawn

According to some recent reports, the South Korean company, PUBG, may be in talks with Reliance Jio to bring the game back to India. Since the government's objection with the game was the possibility of user data being leaked to the Chinese government through Tencent Games, partnering with Reliance Jio could be the answer to all the problems.

The Hindu Business Line recently spoke with a source that commented, "The talks are in an early stage, which began just after the government's second round of bans. Officials from both sides are working out the contours of how to structure various aspects of the deal."

"Legal experts from both sides are exploring possibilities on how revenues should be split, whether it would be 50:50 or Jio guaranteeing PUBG revenues based on a fixed number of users every month," another source added.

Advertisement

The possible partnership between these two tech giants may proved to be a boon for the fans of PUBG Mobile, who might see the return of their favorite battle royale game very soon. More than that, it might be the perfect opportunity for Reliance to break into the mobile gaming market of India, and a way for PUBG Mobile to regain its players.

However, it is still too early to comment if the deal will complete in the near future, as PUBG Corporation is also looking at other options.