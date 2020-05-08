PUBG Mobile Korea 0.18.0 Update Tap Tap: APK download link

PUBG Mobile Kr 0.18.0 update

PUBG Mobile's Korean version is the most suitable variant of the game if you love costumes and gun skins. The latest version of PUBG Mobile Korea 0.18.0 has finally been released and in PUBG Mobile's kr version, a coin called 'Donkatsu Medal' can be used to open exclusive crates.

Also, in this version, you get a lot of spin events and you can also play with your friends who use the global one. However, you can't join a global clan in the Korean variant of the game.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Korea 0.18.0 Update Tap Tap APK

New Features of PUBG Mobile Kr 0.18.0 update

Some of the features of the PUBG Mobile kr 0.18.0 Update are New Miramar, Mirado, Side Scope, Win94 with 2.7x scope (Only in Miramar), energy drink vending machines that spawn randomly, new regions and racing tracks in the desert map and firearm P90 (only available in TDM). These features are quite similar to the global version of PUBG Mobile.

About the PUBG Mobile Kr 0.18.0 Update

File size: 1.73GB

1.73GB Current version: 0.18.0

0.18.0 Update date: May 7, 2020

Download link of PUBG Mobile Kr 0.18.0 Update Tap Tap APK

First Method:

Open the Tap Tap App Store link to download the PUBG Mobile Kr 0.18.0 update.

the Tap Tap App Store link to download the PUBG Mobile Kr 0.18.0 update. Click on the Download option, which is to the right of the Install option.

option, which is to the right of the option. Scan the QR Code on your smartphone (if you are using the App Store) or else click this link.

Download and Install the version on your smartphone.

QR Code to Scan

Second Method:

