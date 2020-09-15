PUBG Mobile Korea Redeem Codes in Season 15

When it comes to various skins and cosmetic items, no mobile game can beat PUBG Mobile Korea. The developers keep introducing new weapon skins and character outfits to enhance the overall experience for players.

Unfortunately, not everyone can afford the crate openings or buying Royale Passes, which are the only primary sources to earn exclusive rewards in PUBG Mobile Korea. However, there are other free and legal ways to acquire items for those who can't afford the above.

Redeem Codes are highly popular among such players, but the catch is that they are tough to obtain. After using these codes, gamers can get free weapon skins, outfits, and many more items in-game for free. To grab one in the PUBG Mobile Korea version, users can follow the guide below.

PUBG Mobile Korea latest Redeem Code in September 2020

Hot Pizza helmet skin redeemed

Redeem Code for Pizza Helmet skin: BCAHZBHZ486

Here are the steps to redeem this free PUBG Mobile Korea code:

1) Go to the PUBG Mobile redeem center website.

PUBG Mobile Korea Redemption Center (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

2) Enter the character ID and Redeem Code.

Fill in the Redeem Code details (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

3) Fill the captcha and verify the details.

Details verification (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

4) Open the PUBG Mobile Korea mail section after the final submission.

Mail section in PUBG Mobile Korea

5) Check the mail to collect said reward.

UMP5 free skin in the mail section

The abovementioned Redeem Code has been tested once and is working fine. Make sure to redeem it as soon as possible, since it will expire quickly.

If it is showing invalid in any case, then players will have to wait for a few days until another code is revealed.

PUBG Mobile Korea provides diversity in weapon skins, outfits, and other rewards in the game at a low price. Therefore, many players prefer to play this version of the game. Moreover, the KR version also supports cross-play with the global version, which is one more reason to install it.