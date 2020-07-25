PUBG Mobile Korean Version 0.19.0 update for Android: APK + OBB download link

The Korean version of PUBG Mobile is explicitly made for users from Korea and Japan, and is as fun as the global version. PUBG Corporation publishes this version of the game, which is best suited for those that love costumes and gun skins.

Another feature is that you can play alongside users of the global version. However, those from other regions cannot directly download the game from Google Play Store, but if you wish to still play the game, you can download it using APK and OBB files.

PUBG Mobile Korean version APK and OBB files download links

You can download this version's APK and OBB files from the links given below:

APK file download: Click here

OBB file download: Click here

The size of the APK file is 53 MB, and the OBB file is 1.87 GB. Hence, you must ensure to keep enough free space on your device to download these files.

You can follow the steps enumerated below to install the PUBG Mobile Korea version.

Step 1: First, download both the files from the links provided above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option from your phone settings; it is already done, then skip this step.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but do not open it after the installation is completed.

Step 4: Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already)

Step 5: After the files are copied, you can now launch the game and enjoy the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

Season 14 of PUBG Mobile has commenced and now, you can avail the royale pass, which will provide several rewards. To be noted is the fact that rewards from the royale pass are the same in both the Korean and global versions of the game.