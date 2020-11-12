PUBG Mobile Korean version vs PUBG Mobile Global version: Major differences between both

There are various versions of the massively popular battle royale PUBG Mobile. From Global to Korean, there are also Taiwan and Vietnam versions of this title.

The ban of PUBG Mobile came as a nasty shock to battle-royale mobile gamers in India. Ever since then, Indian mobile gamers have shifted their attention to the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

The Global version of PUBG Mobile may not be accessible to Indian players anymore, so many gamers can opt for the Korean version as the game mechanics in both the games are very similar.

However, despite its similarities, there are a few differences that capture the attention of battle royale enthusiasts. This article points out a few of the differences between the Korean version and the others.

Major differences between the PUBG Mobile (Korea) and other versions

The major differences are as follows:

1. Events

Image via FlyVPN (Facebook)

Many in-game and region-specific events can be accessed by the players of the Korean version of the game only. These events allow mobile gamers to win rewards that they can use to unlock the crates and get the skins they want.

2. Rewards

Image via Warrior Gaming (YouTube)

The Korean version of PUBG Mobile has also been known to give away good rewards to its players. On multiple occasions, it has been noticed that the rewards offered by the Korean version were much better than the Global version. The daily bonus rewards have also been appreciated by many players.

3. In-game currency

Image via all-rounded units (YouTube)

The Korean version has its very own Donkatsu Medal which can be used by players as in-game currency. Players win Donkatsu Medals by taking part in events. They can then use these medals to unlock classic and premium crates without spending a penny. The Daily Login Reward is also given to players in the form of Donkatsu Medals.

4. Updates

Image via UI Update

One of the major highlights of the Korean version is that the players get access to updates faster than the Global version. They can download the updated version a few days before everyone else and this gives them a chance to be ahead of the curve compared to players on the other versions.

Disadvantages of PUBG Mobile (Korea)

Even if the Korean version of PUBG Mobile is getting a lot of attention from Indian mobile gamers, there are a few disadvantages of this version which cannot be overlooked. They are: