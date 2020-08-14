PUBG Mobile KR: How to download and install Korean version on Android

PUBG Mobile KR or the Korean version is chiefly known for its plethora of skins, outfits and costumes, which are distinctive from the global version. This edition frequently offers rare skins and costumes for free to players, which keeps them satisfied.

Usually, these items are available at a high cost in PUBG Mobile's global version, and require UC cash to be purchased. However, paying for virtual currency is not a feasible option for everyone. Hence, they look for the other ways to obtain free items in the game.

For those players, the PUBG Mobile Korean version is the best, as they can experience premium weapon skins and outfits at no cost. Hence, we list out an essential guide that explains the steps to download and install this edition.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version on Android:

Visit https://pubg-mobile-kr.en.uptodown.com/android/download and download the PUBG Mobile KR XAPK file. Change the extension of the downloaded file from .XApk to .Zip by renaming it. Extract both the APK and OBB files into a folder. Install the PUBG Mobile KR APK file. Create a folder in Android/OBB and rename it to com.pubg.krmobile. Copy and paste the OBB files into this folder. Open the PUBG Mobile Korean application and enjoy the game.

The total download size is around 1.9 GB, and it will require approximately 4 GB of free storage space to accommodate the game files.

Also read: Five best places to land in PUBG Mobile Livik map

The KR version is only available in the Google Play Store of Korea and Japan, and not any other region. The KR version also has a different coin, known as the Donkatsu Medal, which can be used to open exclusive crates.

Advertisement

Along with free legendary gun skins, players can also play with their global version friends from the Korean version.