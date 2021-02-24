PUBG Mobile KR vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end smartphones in February 2021?

PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire are two of the leading names in the esports genre. They are successful because of the incredible and immersive gameplay that they offer.

PUBG Mobile KR or Korea is one of the localized variants of the game and is almost the same as its original version. There is not much change in the gameplay, device requirement, or graphics optimization of the title.

However, as it is one of the most popular options among localized variants, this article will compare PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire to see which one will be a better option for low-end smartphones in 2021.

PUBG Mobile KR

Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay of PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire

As previously mentioned, PUBG Mobile KR is the same as its original variant. Hence, there is not much difference in the gameplay. The game hosts 100 on the battlefield as they duke it out against each other, while Free Fire sees 50 players on the map.

Both titles share the same battle royale core but have different match durations due to the varied number of players. A round in PUBG Mobile KR will last between 30-32 minutes, while Free Fire sees a match conclude in 10-15 minutes.

Graphics of PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire

PUBG Mobile KR offers excellent graphics with seamless performance on high-end devices. The game provides real-life immersive graphic textures with in-depth map details and high contrast frames.

Free Fire has a great graphics option with vibrant and colorful frames and a smooth experience in low-end phones.

Conclusion

Both titles are great options, but for better performance and smooth gameplay on low-end devices, Free Fire will be a far better option.

Though PUBG Mobile KR requires a minimum device requirement of 2 GB RAM, it will hardly run in those devices. The gameplay offered will be super laggy and very jittery, with frequent frame drops and a heated phone.

However, that is not the case for Free Fire as it was made exclusively for low-end smartphones and hence will offer much better performances.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal views.