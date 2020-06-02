PUBG Mobile Latest APK and OBB 2020: Download Link 

PUBG Mobile APK and OBB Download 2020

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the world with over 500+ Million downloads. It is a battle royale game in which the players are spawned on a remote island and the survivor is the winner of the game.

PUBG Mobile is available to download from Google Play Store for free and the size of the game is around 1.9 GB. However, the players can also install the game using the APK and OBB files. The download link for both of them are provided below along with the steps to install them.

How to Download PUBG Mobile APK+OBB files 2020?

PUBG Mobile Latest APK and OBB Files: https://bit.ly/3eN86ad

After downloading both files, follow the steps below to install PUBG Mobile on your device:

Open file manager on your device and click on the downloaded file: pubg-mobile-mad-miramar_0.18.0.apk. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file gets completed, create a new folder "com.tencent.ig" in Android>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory Open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the game.

The size of the APK file is 50 MB and that of the OBB file is 1.63 GB. Therefore, make sure to check that your device has at least 2 GB of free storage space. In case the downloaded file shows an error, "There was a problem parsing the package" then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and install them again.

Recently, PUBG Mobile has released a new video of the PUBG Mobile Season 13 exclusive outfit:

