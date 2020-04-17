PUBG Mobile latest redeem code to get free fireworks and bike

April 2020 latest redeem codes to get free rewards in PUBG Mobile like fireworks and bike popularity coupon

These unique codes can be claimed at the official PUBG Mobile Redeem Center.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Code

PUBG Mobile offers a variety of outfits, weapon skins, and vehicle skins through the in-game events including the Royale Pass, crates, and more. In most instances, players are asked to do micro transactions to get these rewards, or the developers gift the rare items for a limited time.

Apart from this, PUBG Mobile also has a redeem code system, through which players can get guaranteed gun skins, costumes, and various other rare items for free. Moreover, these redeemed items stay permanently in the user's inventory.

Tencent Games, who are the developers of the game, occasionally release these redeem codes for everyone. The officials of the gaming company recently unveiled some of the latest redeemable codes through which players can get free in-game rare items. Those codes are listed below, and an essential guide is also given, which explains the steps to redeem them.

PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes 2020 and Steps to Redeem them

Redeem Code 1: UKUZBZGWFR

UKUZBZGWFR Redeem Code 2: TQIZBZ76F

#1 Go to the PUBG Mobile redeem center website

Redemption Center

#2 Enter character ID and redeem code

Character ID and Redeem Code

#3 Fill the captcha and verify the details

Details Verification

#4 Open PUBG Mobile Mail section after final submit

Mail Section

#5 Check the most recent mail and collect the rewards

Rewards

The above-mentioned codes seem to be working fine, and players can get 2x fireworks by redeeming the first code. On the other hand, the second code will reward 1x bike, which is another rare coupon in the game.

These coupons will let the players gift 100 and 200 popularity respectively to their friends in exchange for both the fireworks and bikes. As per officials, these codes were released by Tencent Games on the social media pages, which can be used to get free popularity.

However, the developers have not revealed when these codes will expire. Therefore, make sure to redeem both of them instantly and surprise your in-game friends by gifting rare items.