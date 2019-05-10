×
PUBG Mobile Lightspeed Version to game for peace, New Update 1.1.16 New Spawn Island and more

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
10 May 2019, 00:19 IST

Game For Peace
Game For Peace

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile official lightspeed version gets a huge update. The game is now known as, "Game For Peace or Peace Elite". PUBG mobile micro-transactions were banned in China for a long time. The developers were not able to monetize the game in certain fields in their home country due to official government rules and regulations imposed on the game.

PUBG mobile lightspeed version 0.14.5 new update is versioned 1.1.16 which brings new costumes and other cosmetics, a new spawn Island with helicopters, new deathmatch mode and more. Rey LAGARTO is a YouTuber who always covers the latest updates of PUBG mobile on his channel. According to the information on the new update provided by Rey LAGARTO who covers the latest updates of PUBG mobile on his channel, changes in the game include-

- New waiting island with jets

- New aeroplane

- New shop with no cringy outfits yet

- New TDM mode (4v4 with ragdoll)

- New Top 1 end screen with a chopper

- Graffiti/Stickers

- New skins and outfits with BP and silver coins

-Other minor changes.

PUBG mobile is a critically acclaimed battle royale videogame with a worldwide player base. The game has set many records in the past few years after its release. It is receiving backlash from many countries government officials due to its addiction among the youth. Countries like China, India, Dubai are prime examples, many local authorities have blocked/banned the game to stop the damage/loss of life due to the game.

PUBG mobile developers are working day and night to bring changes to the game. They are working out a safer version of PUBG mobile which has more restriction for binge playing.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda!

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
