PUBG Mobile: List of bugs and glitches patched in Season 15 update

PUBG Mobile, which gained immense popularity in the mobile gaming community in a short span of time, has recently received an update. With the release of the latest update, a new Season 15 has also begun in PUBG Mobile.

The developers also patched various bugs and glitches. As soon as the Season 15 update went live, PUBG Mobile officially announced the list of bugs removed after the Season 15 update.

List of bugs and glitches fixed after PUBG Mobile Season 15 update

The announcement post reads:

"To offer you a better gaming experience, we have released an update to address some in-game bugs and issues. The following adjustments have been made."

Fixed the terrain at Erangel's shooting range. Fixed a wall glitch with the Golden Pharaoh's X-Suit exclusive emotes. Fixed an issue with the friends' offline display. Fixed an issue where the game mode entered did not match the display. Fixed an issue where the Tommy Gun did not display the scope correctly in Loadout. Fixed an issue where titles were displayed incorrectly. Fixed an issue where the invite button for the Crew page was not displayed. Fixed an error where other image resources caused display issues. Fixed an issue with text descriptions.

Following this most recent update, an in-game hotfix was deployed on September 15 to eliminate various gameplay, statistical and cosmetic issues.

While the exact update size is unknown, as per speculations, it should be around 5-15 MB.

Apart from the list mentioned earlier, if you're facing any bugs or some different issues, make sure to report them to the PUBG Mobile team. Players can use the report button to do so.

