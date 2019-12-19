PUBG Mobile: List of bugs patched after PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Update

Since the PUBG Mobile winter update was pushed in the global servers, a lot of players reported the issues regarding the new features. After reviewing majority of the feedback, Tencent Games recently released another update which eliminates the bugs reported by the users.

The holidays have come early and we've got a fresh set of patch notes for your viewing pleasure🎁 We've prioritized player feedback/requests and yes, the Angry Birds have been made quieter🐦! Check out the link for the full patch notes below👇https://t.co/U3m1GFI1K1 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 17, 2019

Prioritizing the request of players, developers made a couple of amendments in the game, which also includes the adjustment of angry birds sound.

In a Reddit post, PUBG Mobile stated:

"We received a lot of player feedback after the 0.16.0 update and fixed some issues right away in this update."

List of bugs eliminated after 0.16.0 Update

Fixed an issue where the Angry Birds grenades on Spawn Island were too loud when thrown. Fixed a vehicle respawn issue in Payload mode. Fixed an issue where the result screen would sometimes not be shown after a TDM match. Fixed an error where throwables would be automatically thrown or thrown with an erroneous action. Fixed respawn times for vehicles in RageGear. Fixed an issue where seat change would sometimes fail in RageGear. Fixed an issue where the item button is missing when using joystick controls in RageGear. Fixed display issues in Ecstatic Night Login Event items, tips, and error messages. Fixed responsiveness of ad banner. Fixed various localization issues.

To update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile, navigate to the game, and hit the update button. The installation process will take some time, and users need to reopen the game after the update process.