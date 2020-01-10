PUBG Mobile: List of free rewards available in the Season 11 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile' Season 11 Royale Pass has finally arrived in the game, which brings several new outfits, weapon skins, and a bunch of emotes. PUBG Mobile quoted regarding this on their Twitter handle:

Fight for the future; Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow is out now! Embrace mechanical perfection or struggle against the oppression of technology, the choice is yours!

In Season 11, PUBG Mobile released two versions of Royale Pass, which offers different perks. The first one is the Elite Upgrade Royale Pass which costs 600UC, and after purchasing this, the players can unlock only elite missions. Elite Upgrade Plus is the second edition of Season 11 Royale Pass, which instantly unlocks some additional rewards and costs around 1800UC.

Besides the paid version, PUBG Mobile developers always offer a free segment of the RP section in which players can achieve rare rewards absolutely for free. Here's the list of exclusive rewards available in the Season 11 free RP section.

List of free Season 11 RP Rewards:

Mission card Season 11: Unlocks at level 10

Unlocks at level 10 Triple Like Emote: Unlocks at level 20

Unlocks at level 20 Reckless Trooper Hat: Unlocks at level 30

Unlocks at level 30 Lost in the Night Parachute skin: Unlocks at level 40

Unlocks at level 40 AUG Drifter Skin: Unlocks at level 50

Unfortunately, there's no reward available at level 100 in the free Royale Pass. Players need to complete the list of missions to level up and collect the above-listed rewards. Navigate to the missions tab right next to the RP section to see all the available missions.