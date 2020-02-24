PUBG MOBILE: List of Teams who have qualified for PMCO North American region

PMCO Spring Split North America 2020

The Group Stages of PMCO North American is over and the teams will now be gearing up for PMCO North America Semi-Finals 2020. A total of 32 teams battled for six days in this online event and the top 24 teams will now be proceeding to the Semi-Finals.

After Day 6, Spacestation gaming topped the leaderboard with five chicken dinners and 268 points while Wildcard gaming followed them closely with 250 points and also having 5 chicken dinners to their name. Spacestation gaming also had the highest kills in the group stages.

Teams which have qualified for PMCO North America Semi-Finals

Here is the entire list of teams who have progressed into the semi-final stages from North America.

*1 Spacestation Gaming- 268 points (119 kills) (5 WWCD)

*2 Wildcard - 250 points (99 kills) (5 WWCD)

*3 Team Singularity- 179 points (80 kills) (2 WWCD)

*4 The Unnamed- 171 points (75 kills) (2 WWCD)

*5 Pittsburgh Knights- 159 points (77 kills) (1 WWCD)

*6 XGamer- 157 points (53 kills) (2 WWCD)

*7 Simplicity- 146 points (54 kills) (1 WWCD)

*8 Tribe Gaming- 139 points (49 kills) (2 WWCD)

*9 Jovi- 136 points (55 kills) (2 WWCD)

*10 Endgame- 118 points (52 kills) (0 WWCD)

*11 Latinos Gaming- 114 points (45 kills) (1 WWCD)

*12 Null- 110 Points (47 kills) (0 WWCD)

*13 Universe7- 110 points (41 kills) (0 WWCD)

*14 The Rejects- 102 points (37 kills) (1 WWCD)

*15 HQA Gaming- 100 points (47 kills) (0 WWCD)

*16 PRADA- 92 points (41 kills) (0 WWCD)

*17 Abusementprk- 91 points (40 kills) (0 WWCD)

*18 G25 Gaming- 88 points (50 kills) (0 WWCD)

*19 4Angrybabies- 81 points (29 kills) (0 WWCD)

*20 Polar Ace- 79 points (31 kills) (0 WWCD)

*21 AVAPXIA- 77 points (23 kills) (0 WWCD)

*22 Youarescare- 74 points (30 kills) (0 WWCD)

*23 Martial Arts- 74 points (30 kills) (0 WWCD)

*24 8 Gen Esport- 69 points (27 kills) (0 WWCD)

PMCO North America Semi-Finals will start on 25th February and the top 16 teams in the Semi-Final stages will enter the PMCO North America finals 2020.