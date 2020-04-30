PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Release Date; Here's everything you need to know

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update

PUBG Mobile Lite is all set to receive its forthcoming update. The popular battle royale game, specifically developed for low-end devices, is scheduled to add a bunch of new features in May.

A recent leak in this regard seemed to suggest that the game will get a Payload Mode during its next 0.17.0 update. In this mode, players would be able to fly helicopters and use new weapons like a Rocket Launcher.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Release Date

We have some good news for the players as the tentative release period of the next game update has been revealed.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update is expected to be released between 12 May to 20 May, although the PUBG team is yet to announce the exact release date of the update.

The new Payload mode would be a major addition to the game. The mode is already available in the standard version of PUBG Mobile but was not available in the lite version.

An active companion was seen in beta testing, which means players can acquire it in the game's upcoming update.

Another major addition to the game would be the Spawn Island, which is a new location in the famous Erangel map.

The lobby of players will be hosted on the spawn island. Players would be able to loot in the spawn island when the game starts. However, to reach the island, a player would need a boat as it is situated far away in the ocean.

Active Companion

The 0.17.0 update is also expected to havethe clan perks feature. Whenever a player would receive a legendary item in the game, perks will be given to every other member of the clan. Unfortunately, there is nothing much disclosed about the Perks feature.

In the game's previous updates, the developers added a Flare Gun to the game, an weapon that was requested by many players. By shooting the Flare Gun in the sky, one can summon the air-drop to one's location.