PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update official patch notes released

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Patch Notes

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update is ready to hit the global servers on 13th May 2020. and it will be available to download on Android devices from the Google Playstore. The official patch notes have also been released in the game.

The servers were taken down for maintenance on 12th May from 01:00 to 08:00 (UTC +0). The players will also be rewarded with 2x Outfits coupon scraps after updating the game to its latest version.

Fly Like a Falcon: New companion or pet 'Falcon' is available now. Level up in matches and unlock interactions.

New companion or pet 'Falcon' is available now. Level up in matches and unlock interactions. Payload Mode: Fight from land or sky

Fight from land or sky New Vehicles: New BRDM-2, AH6

New BRDM-2, AH6 Super Weapons: MGL, M3E1-A

MGL, M3E1-A Winners Pass Perks: First-time buyers can get additional rewards

First-time buyers can get additional rewards Personal Space Updated: New synergy and display function for outfits

New synergy and display function for outfits Other Improvements: A ton of bugs and errors are fixed with the update

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update?

Steps to update PUBG Mobile Lite to 0.17.0 version

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update requires around 192 MB of free storage in the device. So far, the game is only available on Android devices, meaning that those with iOS devices won't be able to enjoy the game.

Here are the steps to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite after it gets released.

Search for PUBG Mobile Lite on the Google Playstore on your device. Click on the first result and hit the update button. After downloading the update file, wait for the installation to complete. It may take up to 5-10 minutes to update the game, depending on your internet connection. After the installation is complete, click on the Open button and enjoy the latest features in the game.

