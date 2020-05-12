Image via: Guru Ghantal Youtube

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 is ready to be officially rolled out on the global servers and the date and time of the release have also been announced. In addition to the upcoming features, the latest update will introduce an active companion (Falcon), Payload mode, BRDM-2 vehicle and much more. The complete patch notes of the update have also been released.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update release date and time

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update will be released on 13th May 2020 and it will be released at 12:00 AM IST (+5:30 GMT). The update will add a lot of new features to the game. The new 0.17.0 update will be available for download from the Google Playstore. Players are advised to update the game as soon as possible because players using the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones who are using the latest version of the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Maintenance Break

The developers have also announced that the servers will be taken offline for maintenance. The PUBG Mobile Lite servers will remain offline from 01:00 to 08:00 (UTC +0) on 12th May. Once that finishes, the update will go live on 13th May.

PUBG Mobile stated in the announcement post,

PUBG MOBILE LITE will be taken offline for maintenance from 01:00 to 08:00 on May 12th (UTC+0). This update requires 192 MB on Android devices for players who already have the game installed. Find a stable network connection to download the new version, which will be available on app stores May 13th.

Moreover, when the players update the game to the latest version, 2x Outfits coupon scraps will be given to them as a reward. To claim this reward, one needs to access their inbox under the 'mail' section and open the most recent mail.