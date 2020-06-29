PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 beta update: All we know so far

PUBG Mobile Lite will celebrate its first anniversary on 25th July 2020.

This means that the much-anticipated 0.18.0 update could arrive right before this occasion.

0.18.0 beta update of PUBG Mobile Lite (Picture Courtesy: Tencent Games)

PUBG Mobile Lite is as prevalent among gamers as it's arguably more popular cousin, PUBG Mobile. The game, unlike PUBG Mobile, has a slightly faster pace and has only 60 players at once, and will be celebrating its first year anniversary on 25th July.

This has created a lot of hype among PUBG Mobile Lite players, as they are expecting many new changes on this occasion. Needless to say, Tencent Games might have something up their sleeves.

But for now, all players have on their hands are some leaks and info from the beta version of the game. So, let's have a look at what all we know about the 0.18.0 update, which will likely arrive before the anniversary of the game.

Known details about PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update

Lobby

The anniversary lobby in PUBG Mobile Lite (Picture Courtesy: AMbhai gaming/YT)

Players have gotten a glimpse of the new lobby in the beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite, which will likely be added to the main update to celebrate the game's first anniversary.

New structures

Spawn Island (Picture Courtesy: AMbhai gaming/YT)

Players can also see an arch-like structure on Spawn Island, which will likely come out with the anniversary update. There is also a ropeway that has been added in PUBG Mobile Lite, close to the factory.

Ropeway (Picture Courtesy: AMbhai gaming/YT)

New map

Assault-The Ruins map (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile lite)

A new map, Assault-The Ruins, has been added to the 0.18.0 beta update of PUBG Mobile Lite. It is a new TDM map, and will provide a whole different aspect to the this mode in the game.

You can watch the gameplay in the video below:

Revamped vista

The vista has also been revamped in the beta update. Players can watch the video below to view the comparison between the new and old ones:

Players are also expecting a training mode and the Miramar map to be added to the game. However, these are not yet available in the beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite, so there are no further details about them.

As mentioned, these features will supposedly be available with the next update, since they are already available in the beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite.