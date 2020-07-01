PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0: Upcoming features, leaks and more

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will arrive with new modes and weapons.

Here is a list of some of the upcoming new features in the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Leaks

PUBG Mobile Lite may be a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile but it is just as popular, with over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. The game was developed to allow players with low-end devices to enjoy a smooth gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile Lite will soon receive its much-awaited 0.18.0 update, which will come with more features and modes. In this article, we take a look at the features that might be included in the upcoming patch.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 upcoming features

#1 New TDM Mode

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0

Players will have a new TDM Mode upon the release of the 0.18.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite. The mode is called Assault: Ruins TDM mode and looks similar to the Ruins TDM mode in PUBG Mobile.

#2 Slide Option

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Lite will also have the slide option in its TDM modes once the 0.18.0 update rolls around. For this, players will need to activate the sprint while moving around. On pressing the crouch button, the character will slide up to a particular distance.

#3 New Guns

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Leaks

Two new guns will also be added in the 0.18.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite: the P90 and the MPK5. Both weapons are SMGs which use 9mm ammunition and are very good in close-range combat.

#4 No Healing While Moving

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Leaks

With the 0.18.0 update, players will lose their ability to heal while moving around. This used to be a great feature in PUBG Mobile Lite but the developers have decided to remove it with the new update. Players will, therefore, have to stop at one place to heal themselves.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.