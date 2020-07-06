PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 beta update: New features and download link

The 0.18.2 beta update of PUBG Mobile Lite has brought a lot of new features to the game.

We take a look at the features of this beta update version, along with its APK download link.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 beta update

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of famous mobile title PUBG Mobile, is currently under beta testing. The developers are currently working on the next update, 0.18.0, and the beta version for the same was released a month ago.

Following the previous 0.18.1 patch update, the developers have released another update for it and now, the version number of the beta version 0.18.2. In the latest beta update, the officials have tweaked various settings and introduced new features to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Here, you can take a quick look at the new changes, along with the improvements made, in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 beta update. Furthermore, the article will also explain the process to download the latest 0.18.2 beta version.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 features and download link

Features

In the recently-released update for the beta version, many players have spotted a new currency in the game while testing it. Some players and leakers believe that it is the AG Currency, which was introduced in PUBG Mobile a few months ago.

PUBG Mobile Lite new currency

Through AG Currency, one can get free cosmetic items like skins, outfits and characters in the game. Another good part about this currency is that players can earn it for free by completing some easy sets of missions. Unlike BC coins, this currency is not paid, and can be claimed for free.

Advertisement

Healing while driving

The second major addition to the game is that players can now heal while riding in vehicles. The feature was introduced in PUBG Mobile Lite in one of the previous updates. However, due to some particular issue, the developers then removed it from the game.

But finally, in the upcoming 0.18.0 update, players can use heal items like bandage, medkits and energy drink while driving cars.

Download link

Anyone can install the PUBG Mobile 0.18.2 beta version from the link below. Before downloading it, make sure your phone has a free storage space of around 558MB.

Link to download the application: https://bit.ly/3dx6dx6