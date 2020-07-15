PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 Beta APK for Android: Download Link

PUBG Mobile Lite is currently in the development stage for its upcoming 0.18.0 update. PUBG has, however, officially released the third update for the ongoing beta testing of the toned-down version of the game, which is the 0.18.3 version.

PUBG Mobile Lite beta update 0.18.3 was released a few days ago and the game received a host of new changes and additions. As per reports, the developers have added new locations in the battle royale map, improved the companion and have brought new achievements to the game.

The latest 0.18.3 beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite is now available to download. To download this beta version, players can use the guide below.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 Beta Update

Update required popup

Download Link: https://bit.ly/3dx6dx6

Download the Beta Update from the above link. Navigate to the download folder and open the APK downloaded file. The size of the beta update is 228 MB and requires at least 1 GB of free space in the device. Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to Settings> Safety and Privacy> Install apps from unknown sources. Click on the 'Install' option after going back. The installation process will take up to 5-10 minutes, depending on your phone. After completion of the installation, open the PUBG Mobile Lite Beta app and 'Sign In' using the 'Guest' account. In case you get an installation error, try downloading the update again.

After following the above-mentioned steps, the game will ask you to update to the latest version. Simply click on the Update Now button and you will become an early beta tester for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 version.