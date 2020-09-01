The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite have finally rolled out the 0.19.0 beta version of the game. The new iteration of the beta version has brought in several exciting features and modes, including Zombie-Survive till dawn. The Mirado has also been added to the game.

Only a limited number of people can download the beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite from the Google Play Store. If you wish to experience the new features before they are officially added to the global version of the game, you can download the beta APK file from the link given below and follow the steps.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 beta APK for Android: Download link

Download Link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 Beta APK: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install the APK file:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option if you haven't already done it. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Navigate through your phone's download folder and install the APK file after the option has been enabled.

Advertisement

Step 4: After the installation is complete, open the game and log in with a guest account.

Note: The time taken for installation may vary according to the device that you're using. Also, you don't need to uninstall the standard version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Size of the APK

The size of the beta APK is 630 MB, so the players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their device before downloading it.

Since it is just the beta version of the game, the players might encounter some bugs and glitches. They are advised to report any issues that they face during the game straight to the developers.