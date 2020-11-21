PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update: All the new features

PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the renowned battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. Since its release around a year ago, the game has amassed a massive player base that regularly plays it.

Recently, after the release of several beta versions, the developers have finally released the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update, with several new features making their way into the game.

This article looks at some of the new features added to PUBG Mobile Lite with this update.

The mountain awaits! 🏂



Just be sure to pay attention to where you're going! 😆

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update new features

#1 - New lobby

A winter-themed lobby will soon be added to PUBG Mobile Lite. Here’s how it is expected to look:

Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube

#2 - Universal Mark feature

Image Via Helptrick / YouTube

This is one of the best features to arrive in PUBG Mobile Lite with the 0.20.0 update. Players can use it to mark locations, supplies, and more to facilitate quick communication with teammates.

#3 - Winter Festival decorations

Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube

As a part of the Winter theme, several changes have been made to the terrain at several locations on the map. Mountains located around Church and Pilot Plaza are now covered with snow.

Numerous new structures have also been added to the spawn island.

Snowboard (Image via Helptrick / YouTube)

Also, users can now snowboard in PUBG Mobile Lite.

#4 - Smoke-trail and Graffiti

Parachute Trail (Image via Lite X Pro / YouTube)

Like its better version, smoke-trail and graffiti features have been added to PUBG Mobile Lite. A few of them are available in the in-game shop.

#5 - Winter Castle

Winter Castle (Image Via Helptrick / YouTube)

The highlight of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update is the addition of the Winter Castle to the Varenga Map. Players will be able to find a high amount of loot at this location.

#6 - Frozen Egg

Image via Helptrick / YouTube

Frozen Egg is a new throwable that has arrived in PUBG Mobile Lite. It creates a structure which the users can utilize to take cover.

Fighting in a winter wonderland! ⛄ 🐓



Check out the Varenga winterscape today for exciting battles!

The developers have also fixed several bugs. Also, many other changes have been made, including adjustments to the Winner Pass rank from Level 30 to Level 40, an increase in the daily missions to three, and enhanced security.

Users can click here to read the detailed patch notes.

